4 people killed in Rio Vista head-on crash identified

RIO VISTA, Calif. — Authorities have now identified the four people killed in a Wednesday night accident on Highway 12 in Rio Vista that left six others injured.

According to the Rio Vista Police Department, the three people inside the Honda Accord involved in the accident were:

20-year-old Jordon Colvin of Vacaville (Driver)

19-year-old Erica Anderson of Vacaville (Front passenger)

19-year-old Lacey Conway (Rear passenger)

Rio Vista Police identified the sole victim in the other car, a Chevrolet Suburban, as Laura Poiret.

What we know about the accident

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday on SR 12 near Summerset Road and Church Road.

Rio Vista Police say Colvin was driving a 2003 Honda Accord west when he veered off the road, overcorrected, and hit a Chevrolet Suburban going east. Colvin and Conway were ejected from the car.

The seven people riding in the Chevrolet Suburban were all Mexican nationals on vacation in the U.S. One of the occupants, Laura Poiret, died from her injuries.

Rio Vista Police say they won't make a determination on if DUI was the cause of the accident until BAC test results are returned by the coroner’s office, however, several open containers of alcohol were found in and around the Accord.

