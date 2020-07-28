Outdoor adventure park reopens in West Sacramento

Tree Top Sac in West Sacramento recently reopened under some strict guidelines, but at least it provides a way for the kids to exercise and get outside.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Now that California has pumped the breaks on reopening, a lot of people have cabin fever after being couped up inside the house. Especially kids that are used to playing all summer.

Getting outside and exercising is something that is essential for the mind and body. Tree Top Sac in West Sacramento recently reopened under some strict guidelines, but at least it provides a way for the kids to exercise and get outside.

The adventure park features zip-lining, climbing, and other fun activities.

It starts with a safety introduction where you are given a harness and helmet to wear. The instructors then help show you the ropes. You’ll navigate wobbly bridges, traverse tricky crossings, balance on a slack-line 20 feet in the air and challenge your body.

The owners of the adventure park, Catherine Reon and Kale Wisnia, have emphasized safety since reopening, especially in the midst of a pandemic. Every harness is sanitized thoroughly after each visitor. Groups will be split up to make sure they're social distancing. Also, masks are required everywhere in the park, except when you're up on the ropes.

"You're safe with regard to any spread of the virus which makes it great, so then you're getting some exercise," Wisnia explained. "You're getting some fresh air, sort of releasing those negative energies that have built up while being pinned up at home and being able to get out into nature, which we think is really important."

Summer Camp is currently going on at Tree Top Sac. Each camp is Wednesday-Friday 9:00am-1:00pm.

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter