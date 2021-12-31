3 people arrested following investigation into organized retail theft by West Sacramento police

The investigation culminated with a search warrant where hundreds of stolen bottles of alcohol and cold medicine were found.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three people have been arrested by the West Sacramento Police Department for allegedly taking part in organized retail theft.

According to a Facebook post from the West Sacramento Police Department, officers began investigating in early in December, after receiving a call for a theft at Home Depot.

During their investigation, officers determined the three suspects involved in the Home Depot theft were responsible for multiple other thefts in the region.

According to police, the three suspects were responsible for thefts at other Home Depot, Lowe's, Safeway, Raley's/ Bel-Air, Rite Aid, and CVS stores in the area. Officers with the police department's Special Investigations Unit conducted surveillance on the suspects, allegedly observing them going to three other major retail stores.

During one stop, the suspects allegedly stole almost $700 in merchandise. The three were confronted by officers as they were loading stolen merchandise into their car.

Officers then issued a search warrant for a Yolo County location known to police as a "fence location" where stolen merchandise was stored. At the location, officers found 678 bottles of alcohol, 406 bottles of over the counter cold medicine, and other over the counter medicines alongside broken security caps and store price tags.

Detectives determined that the suspects were responsible for at least 20 individual cases of theft, stealing merchandise valued at over $6,000. The three were arrested and are now in Yolo County Jail on charges of organized retail theft and robbery.

READ MORE FROM ABC10:

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9