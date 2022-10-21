West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays

The city of West Sacramento is spending $250,000 to spruce up homes in the Bryte and Broderick neighborhoods.

WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods.

It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today is Linda Binns’ lucky day.

“I'm 81. I've lived here for 45 years,” Binns said.

Binns' home was built in the 1950s and until today has been in its original condition.

“Yeah, this is one of the things that I’ve been wanting to have happen for quite a few years. It needed a good paint job. And this, I love this. I think this is just beautiful,” Binns said.

This is all made possible with the help of community partners and non-profit volunteer groups helping do the painting and yard work.

“It's been up for probably, gosh, 35 years maybe. And yeah, it was falling apart. The last big storm kind of toppled it over. We put it back up as best we could,” said Valerie Savala, Binns' daughter.

She said it’s just her mom and dog living here now since her dad passed away six years ago. Upkeep around the house can be tough for someone her mother’s age.

“She can live in her home and be comfortable and be proud of her home,” said Valerie.

“I think everything if it's fixed up, will make a big difference in the neighborhood,” Linda said.

A handful of homes were given a little facelift. The city council plans to put money aside for the next five years to be able to continue to do this in other neighborhoods.

