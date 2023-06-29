What is the legality of fireworks across Northern California cities and counties?

Many people are trying to celebrate the Fourth of July responsibly as Cal Fire warns about strict enforcement of fireworks laws

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cal Fire officials are warning residents of California's zero-tolerance approach to illegal fireworks during 2023 Fourth of July celebrations.

While some cities allow for 'Safe and Sane' fireworks in certain areas, other local governments are opting to enforce fines and punishments for all types of fireworks.

Here's how the laws differ on fireworks for each city or county.

Sacramento County

In 2022, the Sacramento County Board of Supervisors cracked down on fireworks with a unanimously-passed ordinance. It imposes penalties and fines for people violating the new firework policy.

Unless permitted by the state, residents lighting illegal fireworks at homes or on other private property face a $1,000 first-time fine.

The fine increases to $2,500 if caught an additional time, and $5,000 for each violation after that.

Violations increase to $10,000 per fine for any illegal fireworks launched within the American River Parkway.

Citrus Heights

In Citrus Heights, anyone selling, storing or launching fireworks (including a public display) without a permit from the fire marshal or designee will be in violation of this ordinance.

Law enforcement can also issue a citation or notice of violation to those responsible at the site where the fireworks were found.

The administrative fines are:

$750 for the first administrative citation issued to the responsible person.

$1,000 for the second and/or each subsequent administrative citation issued to the responsible person.

Elk Grove

In Elk Grove, anyone found storing, launching, selling and/or displaying dangerous fireworks in the amount of 25 pounds or less will be subject to an administrative citation.

There will be a late charge for penalties not paid in full within that time in the amount set by the City Council.

Folsom

In Folsom, Safe and Sane are allowed in most areas. It is illegal to store, sell, use, display or launch illegal fireworks within the city. These fireworks will be seized and violators will be cited and fined.

The minimum fine for use or possession of illegal fireworks in the City of Folsom is $1,000.

Click here to check out the locations around Folsom that are off-limits to Safe and Sound fireworks.

Placer County

Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed within the city limits of Rocklin and Roseville.

However, fireworks of ALL types are illegal within the remaining areas of Nevada and Placer County like unincorporated areas. This includes Granite Bay.

Rocklin

Safe and Sane fireworks are allowed in Rocklin, but other fireworks remain illegal within city limits. Among the off-limits fireworks include:

Bottle rockets, Roman Candles, Squibs, Torpedoes, M-80s, firecrackers and any other firework shot from launching tubes.

Use of Safe and Sane fireworks will only be allowed from noon June 28 through July 4.

Roseville

Roseville has similar regulations to Rocklin, with sales being legal from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 29-July 4.

El Dorado County

Possession or transportation of illegal fireworks in El Dorado County could lead to an up-to $50,000 fine and up to one year in jail, according to CAL FIRE.

Stockton

According to the Stockton Fire Department, the City of Stockton fireworks ordinance now includes administrative penalties for fireworks violations.

Penalties consist of:

$1,000 for a first violation

$2,000 for a second violation

$3,000 for additional violations.