16-year-old boy killed in North Complex Western Zone Fire, according to mother

Family and friends immediately started sharing photos of 16-year-old Josiah Williams after the fire tore through Berry Creek

BERRY CREEK, Calif. — Days after the recently renamed North Complex West Zone fire tore through Berry Creek, the Butte County Sheriff's Office announced remains belonging to three people were found. On Thursday, remains belonging to seven more people were found and announced by the Butte County Sheriff's Office. Sixteen people are still unaccounted for, according to authorities.

Since the fire, photos of 16-year-old Josiah Williams were shared on Twitter and Facebook. He was reported missing by his mother Jessica Williams, who lives in Indiana. On Thursday evening, Bobbie Zedaker, Josiah's aunt, posted to Facebook saying DNA results confirm he died in the fire.

"My son is dead. There is nothing more to say other than I hate the world. I'm so pissed that he died alone and painful nothing else to say," Jessica Williams said.

The North Complex fires have burned 252,534 acres across parts of Butte, Yuba and Plumas counties. The fires are 23% contained.