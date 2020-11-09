How the Bear Fire became part of North Complex fires

Here is why Cal Fire officials are now referring to the Bear Fire as the North Complex West Zone.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire officials announced during a Thursday news conference they will now be referring to the Bear Fire as the North Complex West Zone.

Two fires burned in Plumas National Forest, the Claremont and Bear Fires. Normally, a fire gets its name from the larger one when two fires merge. Cal Fire officials call multiple fires in a single location a complex.

Officials lumped the Bear Fire within the North Complex fires after flames pressed into Butte County. They said they are doing this to avoid confusion.

Officials also asked those on social media to refer to the fire burning in Butte County as the North Complex West Zone.