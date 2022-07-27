Apple Fire burning in Yuba County: Evacuations, Maps, Updates

An evacuation order for a part of Yuba County was issued.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire growing in Yuba County is forcing calls for some people to leave their homes.

The Yuba County Office of Emergency Services issued an evacuation order for Zone YUB-E102. An evacuation warning was also issued for YUBA-E042.

The so-called Apple Fire is burning in the area of White Oak Lane and Dolan Harding, south of Collins Lake. The fire is roughly 25 acres, according to Cal Fire.

Advisory zones have been added for E078, E086, and E103. Road closures are in place for Dolan Harding and Township Road and white Oak Lane and Redhill Way.

Evacuation Map

An evacuation map for Yuba County is available below.

Fire Map

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

Evacuation Center

An evacuation center is available at Sycamore Ranch, 5390 Hwy. 20 near Browns Valley. The Yuba County Posse Arena is open for large animals at 5396 Marysville Road in Browns Valley.

Wildfire Preps

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

