Containment grows for Oak Fire near Yosemite National Park | Maps, Evacuations, Air Quality

Firefighters continue to make progress in the Oak Fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people, and destroyed 41 homes and other buildings.

JERSEYDALE, Calif. — Firefighters continue to make progress against a huge California forest fire that forced evacuations for thousands of people.

Crews battling the Oak Fire in Mariposa County got a break from increased humidity and lower temperatures as monsoonal moisture moved through the Sierra Nevada foothills, according to a Tuesday night report by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire.

The blaze has consumed more than 29 square miles of forest land, with 32% containment as of Wednesday morning, Cal Fire said. The cause was under investigation.

“Although good progress continues on the fire, there is much work to be done," Cal Fire said.

Crews were able to strengthen some areas of fire line, although steep, rugged terrain was challenging firefighters on the northern and northeastern sides of the blaze, making it inaccessible to bulldozers and requiring fire lines to be cut by hand, Cal Fire said.

EVACUATIONS

An evacuation map for Mariposa County is available below.

Red Cross

Mariposa County Elementary 5044 Jones St. Mariposa, CA

Road Closures

Closed:

Triangle Road from Hwy 140 to East Westfall Road and all side roads

Jerseydale Rd including all side roads

Darrah Road from Quail Ridge to Triangle Rd including all side roads

East Westfall Road from Triangle Road to Oliver Creek

Carleton Road from Triangle to Indian Rock

Hwy 140 from Allred Rd to Colorado Road

Ponderosa Way including all side roads

Carstens Road including all side roads

FIRE MAP

This map from ESRI shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

SMOKE MAP

This map from the National Weather Service shows where smoke from the Oak Fire is expected to be visible.

WILDFIRE PREPS:

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

