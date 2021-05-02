Wildfire in Calaveras County 75% contained with no growth, Cal Fire reports

The fire started on Thursday, April 29, but has not grown past 160 acres since Friday morning.

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — Cal Fire said that the containment of the Campo Fire in Calaveras County has increased to 75% on Sunday morning and hasn't grown past 160 acres since Friday.

Fire officials said in a Facebook post that they "will continue to work towards full containment throughout the day" on Sunday.

The fire started on the afternoon of Thursday, April 29, growing to 150 acres by the end of the day. It grew 10 more acres by Friday morning and has not grown since then.

Cal Fire Tuolumne-Calaveras Unit said on Facebook that they expect it to still be windy on Sunday, so they ask the public to be vigilant.

"The public is urged to practice caution while operating lawn equipment and other outdoor power tools, and continue to be diligent in fire protection measures," they said in the post.

The fire started in the area of Buckboard Lane and Campo Seco Road in Calaveras County and there are currently no evacuation orders.

Fire crews still do not have an estimate of when the fire will be fully contained or extinguished, but will continue to provide updates on Sunday.

