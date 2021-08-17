Caldor Fire sees 'extreme fire behavior' overnight | Evacuations, maps and road closure information

Due to the fire activity, the Pioneer School District schools had to close Tuesday.

GRIZZLY FLATS, Calif. — Tuesday's Cal Fire report for the Caldor Fire opens with, "extreme fire behavior was observed overnight."

And that was no exaggeration.

The Caldor Fire started on Saturday, Aug. 14, two miles east of Omo Ranch and four miles south of the community of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. On its first day, it only grew 45 acres, but since then, it has burned 6,500 acres, most of which came overnight Monday into Tuesday. There is no current containment.

"The actual number of destroyed/damaged structures is undetermined as fire conditions are not yet safe to bring in damage assessment teams," Cal Fire's report states.

Because of the fire's intensity, evacuation orders and warnings have been issued by the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.

Mandatory Evacuations

Dogtown Creek South of Caldor Road

Barney Ridge east of Omo Ranch road

Omo Ranch Road to North South Road

Caldor area including North South Road

Pi’Pi Valley up to Armstrong Hill

Grizzly Flats/Somerset area including all road off of Grizzly Flat Road, east of Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset into Grizzly Flats Proper.

Happy Valley, including all roads off of Happy Valley Road, east of Mt. Aukum Road in Somerset to Sciaroni.

Evacuation Warnings

Henry Diggins off Caldor Road

Evacuation Shelters

The Fireman’s Hall – 3734 China Garden Road, Diamond Springs, Calif.

(For small animal shelter needs, contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795)

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

