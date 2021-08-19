Family of the El Dorado County Sheriff offering refuge for fire evacuees | Evacuations, maps and updates

By the end of Wednesday, portions of two counties, Amador and El Dorado, were issued either evacuation warnings or orders.

POLLOCK PINES, Calif. — Mr. Rogers’s once famously to look for the helpers. At the D’Agostini Resevoir, the wife and family of El Dorado County Sheriff John D’Agostini are giving refuge to those forced to flee wildfires.

The Caldor Fire started on Saturday, Aug. 14, two miles east of Omo Ranch and four miles south of the community of Grizzly Flats in El Dorado County. On its first day, it only grew 45 acres, but since then, it has burned thousands of acres of land. In Thursday's morning report, the fire has burned 62,474 acres, according to Cal Fire. There is no current containment.

“There’s so many people that live close to this vicinity that would like to be close to home," Janine D'Agostini told ABC10. “We’re thankful that they trust us enough to come here and that God’s providing for everything that we can do to help them.”

Like Aaron Chapman, ho barely escaped Grizzly Flats. He’s now staying at the growing defacto camp, where dozens have fled and so many have offered help.

“It was the most horrific thing I’ve ever seen in my life," Champman said. "I could actually see the flames coming through the trees.”

Volunteers have delivered food, clothes and necessities for evacuees and their animals. Carly Baab, another evacuee, is staying with her daughter and their three dogs.

“We’re sleeping outside and but we’ve got, we’ve got friends, we’ve got support, we’ve got community members you know so nice to not be alone," Baab said.

The drought-parched region is expected to see red flag warnings for dangerously high winds and hot, dry weather through Thursday. Those conditions have fed a dozen uncontrolled wildfires, including the Caldor Fire in the Sierra Nevada that incinerated much of the towns of Grizzly Flats.

"Fire growth was moderated overnight due to increased humidity. Spotting and rollout continued to be the main contributor to fire spread throughout the evening," Cal Fire's report says.

Evacuations and Road Closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in El Dorado County. For evacuation orders and warnings in Amador County, click HERE for the Amador County Sheriff's Facebook page. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

El Dorado Community Center 6139 Pleasant Valley Road

Amador County Fairgrounds for animal evacuations only

Evelyn Bishop Hall

Large animals can be taken to the Amador County Fairgrounds, Empire Street at Highway 49, use the Empire Street gate. Call 530-621-5795 or 530-647-6227 for more information. For small animal shelter needs, contact the El Dorado County Animal Services at 530-621-5795.

Accounts to follow

Evacuation Maps

A map of evacuations from the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office is available below.

Wildfire map

Wildfire Preps

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

