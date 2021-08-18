More than half of federal firefighting resources dispatched in California, Cal OES still stretched thin

The state has pulled in more resources from six different states as far as West Virginia. Other states include Utah, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Nevada and Wyoming.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 10,000 firefighters from the state, local, and federal agencies are on the ground in California fighting multiple wildfires.

"This is not going to end anytime soon," Thom Porter, the Director of Cal Fire said.

With the state operations center fully activated around the clock in Sacramento, the California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) is tracking 13 major wildfires burning across the state right now. Seven of them are in Northern California, including the Dixie Fire and Caldor Fire, meaning resources are spread thin.

"This is particularly a difficult time and one where all of the mutual aid system is being stretched. The response, the law enforcement, everything is really stretched," Porter said.

The state has pulled in more resources from six different states as far as West Virginia. Other states include Utah, Wisconsin, Louisiana, Nevada, and Wyoming's National Guard. Those resources are in addition to nearly 1,000 California National Guard members.

The U.S. Forest Service says at least 65% of federal firefighters are already deployed in California.

"Our folks have been fighting fire for nearly two months now. They're tired. They're fatigued. They're digging lines 16 hours a day for 14 days straight and we're doing everything we can for their health and safety as well," Tony Scardina, Deputy Regional Forest Service for the U.S. Forest Service said.

But they still need more help.

"The unfortunate thing is that these fires continue to get bigger but we're surging resources into communities to protect and reduce the impact to communities as best we can and save as much as we can," Porter said.

Scardina says they are hopeful more out-of-state resources could be on the way around Labor Day.

"We believe that some of the conditions in other parts of the country are going to lighten up a little bit which would hopefully bring more resources available in a better firefighting scenario," he said.

