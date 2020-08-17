Deer Zone fires prompt evacuations near Brentwood in Contra Costa County

Officials have called for evacuations on Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory Road due to the Deer Zone fires near Brentwood.

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. — Four fires burning southwest of Brentwood in Contra Costa County prompted evacuations orders for some people living on Marsh Creek Road and Morgan Territory Road.

Evacuation orders were given for people on Marsh Creek Road between Bragdon Way and Deer Valley Road and for people on Morgan Territory Road south of Marsh Creek Road.

As of the last update from Cal Fire, the Deer Zone fires are four fires covering a total of about 400 acres. There is 0% containment.

Officials with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said the orders came after a change in fire behavior.

Evacuees from the Marsh Creek and Morgan Territory area fires can go to the Community Center in Brentwood or the Safeway parking lot in Clayton.

MANDATORY EVACUATIONS FOR MARSH CREEK RD AND MORGAN TERRITORY RD

All of Morgan Territory Rd and Marsh Creek Rd from Round Valley north west to Deer Valley

Due to a change in fire behavior please evacuate these areas now! Please share this post #deerzoneincident — ECCFPD (@ECCFPD) August 17, 2020

Maps