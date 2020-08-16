Loyalton Fire now estimated at 20,000 acres, prompts evacuations in Sierra County area

The Loyalton Fire is burning east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith. What started the fire is still unknown.

SIERRA COUNTY, Calif. — According to U.S. Forest Services, the Loyalton Fire is estimated at 20,000 acres at this time and is only 5% contained, leading to evacuations in some nearby areas.

The wildfire, which started at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Friday, is currently burning east of Loyalton and southwest of Mount Ina Coolbrith. Forest services officials said the weather is hot and dry, and there is a potential for dry thunderstorms.

A recent report describes “extreme fire behavior” and rapid spread. As such, there are ongoing evacuations in portions of Plumas, Lassen and Sierra Counties.

A smoke column from the Loyalton Fire can be seen throughout the Sierra Valley and North Reno. In addition to the evacuations, Highway 70 is closed from Highway 49 to Highway 395. Highway 395 is closed from Hallelujah Junction to Border Town.

Here is where mandatory and advisory evacuations are taking place:

Mandatory evacuation Chilcoot, south of Highway 70

Mandatory evacuation Long Valley Road and Scott’s Flat Road south of Highway 70

Mandatory evacuation west of Highway 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs

Advisory evacuation in Vinton

Advisory evacuation in Chilcoot, north of Highway 70

Advisory evacuation east of 395 from Hallelujah Junction to Cold Springs

Advisory evacuation Silver Knolls

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

► FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter