'Pay attention to weather today' | Dixie Fire evacuations, road closures and updates

The Dixie Fire has burned 927,320 acres and is still 59% contained.

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — California's interior is hot and dry and the forecast calls for a risk of fire-starting dry lightning as thousands of firefighters already have their hands full with wildland blazes.

The forecast calls for a Red Flag Warning Thursday evening through Friday evening in much of Northern California due to a chance of thunderstorms with lightning and erratic gusts.

"This afternoon, we can expect a possibility of isolated thunderstorms at around 2 p.m. west of the fire," Ben Barnes, a representative of Cal Fire's Weather team in the Dixie Fire Morning Briefing, said. "Those chances are going to increase as we go through the evening and into the overnight hours. These storms are going to be fast-moving with dry lightning predicted and gusty outflow winds of 45 mph."

The Dixie Fire is impacting five counties in Northern California: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Lassen, and Shasta, according to Cal Fire. The fire has burned 927,320 acres and is still 59% contained. It has destroyed 688 homes.

In the west zone of the fire, Old Station was put under a mandatory evacuation order Wednesday around 7 p.m. High wind speeds increased fire activity, causing active runs in the brush and heavy fuels to continue to burn along the fire's perimeter. Additional resources and crews were brought in for the preparation of the critical Red Flag Warning that has been implemented for thunderstorms and frontal winds that begin today through Friday.

The west and east zone crews are still working together, installing thousands of feet of hose and reinforcing containment lines.

In the east zone, the National Weather Service in Reno has implemented a Fire Weather Watch for late tonight through Friday. Light rain, a strong outflow of wind, and thunderstorms are highly predicted to happen tonight, as well as gusty winds and low humidity predicted to happen throughout the day tomorrow. Although there was very little fire growth that occurred yesterday and overnight, embers were thrown from the flare-ups which threatened containment lines.

The Dixie Fire is roughly 100,000 acres away from becoming the largest wildfire in California state history. Currently, the largest fire in state history is the August Complex Fire from 2020. It burned 1,032,648 acres in seven counties.

Dixie Fire accounts to follow:

Evacuations and road closures

Click HERE for in-depth evacuation orders and warnings in Plumas, Butte, Tehama, and Lassen Counties. For current state highway/route information visit roads.dot.ca.gov.

Evacuation centers

Plumas County:

Holy Family Catholic Church at 108 Taylor Ave, Portola - AT CAPACITY

Sparks Convention Center Hall #5, 4590 S. Virginia St., Reno, NV

Tehama County:

Los Molinos Veterans Hall 7980 Sherwood Blvd, Los Molinos, CA

96055

NOTE: The Lassen High School shelter has closed

American Red Cross: Public Information Line (855)-755-7711

Animal Evacuation Centers:

Plumas County:

Plumas County Fairgrounds 204 Fairground Road, Quincy

(large animals)

(large animals) 201 Mill Creek Road, Quincy

(small animals)

(small animals) Recreation Center 101 Meadowview Lane, Chester

Tehama County:

Tehama County Complex 1830 Walnut Street, Red Bluff

(large and small animals)

Wildlife Rescue

Response for injured wildlife: 1-800-942-6459

Gold Country Wildlife Rescue: 1-530-885-0862

Dixie Fire Structure Status Map

A live map showing which structures have been destroyed or at risk is available below.

Evacuation Map

A live evacuation map is available below.

Wildfire Map

An updated map of the acreage of the Dixie Fire.

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.