Caldor Fire forces emergency closure of Eldorado National Forest

The emergency forest closure of all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the Eldorado National Forest will last through September.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — In response to the fire behavior of the Caldor Fire, and risks to public and firefighter safety, the El Dorado National Forest has issued an emergency forest closure of all National Forest System lands, roads, and trails within the Eldorado National Forest.

The forest-wide closure lasts through Sept. 30, to facilitate "unimpeded ingress and egress for evacuations, emergency response, and property access." The closure will also limit the public's exposure to fire danger and impaired visibility due to smoke.

In less than three days, the Caldor Fire has grown to over 50,000 acres. California Gov. Gavin Newsom has proclaimed a state of emergency to exist in Eldorado County.

Because the fire is not controlled and is actively burning, there is a high risk of flare-ups or uncontrolled runs within the forest.

The order will be lifted as soon as it is safe to reenter. The following people are exempt from the order:

Persons with Forest Service Permit No. FS-7700-48 (Permit for Use of Roads, Trails, or Areas Restricted by Regulation or Order), specifically exempting them from this Order. Any Federal, State, or local officer, or member of an organized rescue or fire fighting force in the performance of an official duty.

Those who violate the order could be fined up to $10,000.

