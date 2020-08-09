New wildfire sparks with 'significant growth potential' in Eldorado National Forest

Evacuations are in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek, and Rubicon trail areas.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Evacuations are in place after a wildfire sparked in Eldorado National Forest, according to the US Forest Service.

Officials with Eldorado National Forest said the 100-acre fire had "significant growth potential" and put evacuations in place for Loon Lake, Gerle Creek and Rubicon trail areas.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said they were also evacuating the areas surrounding Hell Hole and French Meadows as a precautionary measure.

The fire is located off Wentworth Springs Road and the Gerle Creek access.

Foresthill Fire Protection District in Placer County said they've been monitoring the new fire since it started around 11 a.m. They said the fire is 13 miles from Foresthill and has high wind gusts impacting the fire.

The forest service said ground resources and aircrafts are either heading or responding to combat the Fork Fire.

Maps

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This follower two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.