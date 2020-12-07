Grass fire shuts down Vaca Valley Parkway, police say

Vacaville police said the Vaca Valley Parkway is closed between E. Monte Vista to I-505 North on-ramp.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Vacaville Fire Department is fighting a grass fire on I-505 near Vaca Valley Parkway on Saturday evening, according to Vacaville police.

Vacaville police said the Vaca Valley Parkway is closed between E. Monte Vista to I-505 North on-ramp. Vaca Valley Parkway and the surrounding area is covered in smoke, police said.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

According to Cal Fire, in 2019, California wildfires burned just under 260,000 acres from 7,860 incidents. Over 700 structures were damaged or destroyed and three people were killed. This followed two years of some of the “deadliest and most destructive wildfires” in California history.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. A defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris is completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans to best prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

READ THE LATEST ON ABC10:

FOR THE LATEST WILDFIRE NEWS,

DOWNLOAD OUR APP.