Highway 97 now open as Mount Shasta Lava Fire inches closer to full containment

All evacuation warnings are still in place.

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif — Highway 97 has reopened after closures due to the Lava Fire in Siskiyou County, though firefighters and Caltrans workers will be actively working on the highway.

Believed to be caused by a dry lightning strike near Weed, Calif., the Lava Fire is currently at 25,002 acres and 72% containment, according to the latest update.

Fire crews remain focused on the Whitney Creek area where the terrain is rugged and steep. Shasta-Trinity National Forest fire crews are keeping an eye out for 100 degree temperatures going into the weekend, as well as the possibility of wind gusts up to 20 mph.

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.