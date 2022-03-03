Containment of Southern California forest fire increases | Maps and updates

The Jim Fire in Southern California started late Wednesday morning near Rancho Santa Margarita. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif. — A wildfire in Southern California's Cleveland National Forest was 15% contained early Thursday, and rain was in the forecast after a spell of dry, summerlike heat.

The Jim Fire had charred 553 acres of chaparral and brush on the steep slopes of the Santa Ana Mountains northeast of the Orange County community of Rancho Santa Margarita. No structures were threatened.

The fire erupted late Wednesday morning in Holy Jim Canyon and U.S. Forest Service firefighters responded, assisted by the Orange County Fire Authority and Cal Fire.

The fire's growth slowed later in the day and little fire activity was observed overnight by firefighters patrolling the perimeter and constructing containment lines, according to the Forest Service.

Crews planned to continue increasing containment, with helicopters available to drop water on hotspots and air tankers on standby.

Showers were predicted to spread across Southern California late Thursday and into Friday morning and again Saturday.

#JimFire update; the fire is holding at 553 acres and is 15% contained. Today crews will continue to construct hand and dozer lines around the fire perimeter. For more info visit https://t.co/0vdp78ZAR9 pic.twitter.com/hmOcLnObg6 — Cleveland NF (@ClevelandNF) March 3, 2022

A wildfire map tracking the acreage burned of the Jim Fire is available below.

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2021 fire season started earlier than previous years, but also ended earlier, as well. January 2021 saw just under 1,200 acres burned from nearly 300 wildfires. Fires picked up in the summer when the Dixie Fire burned in five Northern California counties — Butte, Plumas, Shasta, Lassen and Tehama. The Dixie Fire started on July 13 and wasn't contained until Oct. 25, burning nearly 1 million acres. It has since become the second-largest wildfire in state history and the largest non-complex fire.

Overall, 2.5 million acres were burned in 2021 from 8,835 wildfires. Over 3,600 structures were destroyed and 3 people were killed.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.

What questions do you have about the latest wildfires? If you're impacted by the wildfires, what would you like to know?