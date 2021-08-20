‘It’s what we do’ | LA County fire crews join the fight against the Caldor Fire

Capt. Hans Christian said his team is used to more urban firefighting in Los Angeles County and has personally covered an estimated 25-30 wildland fires.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — It was an easy choice for Los Angeles County Fire Engine 162. Their firefighting crew made the trip early Tuesday morning from Southern California up to El Dorado County. Their mission: the Caldor Fire.

“We all leave our loved ones, our family members, but it’s the career we signed up for and there are going to be times where we’re going to have to go help other neighboring communities,” said Capt. Hans Christian with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

On Thursday, his team was assigned to put out any potential hotspots in the devastated Grizzly Flats area. The fire tore through just a few days earlier, destroying dozens of homes.

“It’s heart-wrenching,” Christian said. “It’s very difficult, especially knowing people have lost their homes and their possessions. They don’t have anything to come back to. We just focus on preventing any other properties from being damaged and moving on one step to the next and try to get a handle on this fire.”

Christian said his team is used to more urban firefighting in Los Angeles County and has personally covered an estimated 25-30 wildland fires. They’re part of more than 1,100 firefighters assigned to work the Caldor Fire. If there were more crews, he said it would be likely that other engines would be working to tackle hotspots, but fire officials say resources are spread thin.

“Most of the time we’re 24-hours on and then we get a rest period. But there are crews up here that are working 72-hours straight, around the clock,” Christian explained. “You keep going, you take little bits of rest when you can but you always have to be prepared to engage in another firefight because the fire doesn’t take breaks.”

Despite the long hours, his crew is eager to help. Their motivation: preventing other communities from experiencing the same damage they’ve endured.

“It’s what we do,” he said.

As of Friday evening, the Caldor Fire is 0% contained. Caltrans shut down a portion of Highway 50 from Sly Park Road to the town of Meyers over concerns winds could pick up and spread the fire northeast. It’s not clear when it will open back up.

