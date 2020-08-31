Local Assistance Center opens as 'one-stop-shop' for LNU Complex Fire survivors

The Local Assistance Center opened on Sunday at Solano Community College in Vacaville to guide those impacted by the fire.

VACAVILLE, Calif. — Solano County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and California Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) to support those impacted by the LNU Complex Fire.

The Local Assistance Center is set up at Solano Community College in Vacaville to guide those impacted by the fire. Critical document replacement services, veteran services, agricultural assistance, financial services, and mental health services are just a few of the resources offered at the "one-stop-shop."

Joey Ferraris of Vacaville spent his Sunday afternoon with his wife Thalia at the Local Assistance Center. The two evacuated from Vacaville with their pets in 20 minutes when they saw the fire's glow outside their home.

"Fire came down from the top of ridge to Pleasant Valley in 45 minutes and I’ve been out there 53 years and I've never seen it," said Ferraris. "The first three days was more like shock and awe."

He said they were lucky to get out in time, but now, as they navigate the aftermath, they’re grateful for any and all help.

"Then you try to figure out where you turn. This place is helping us," Ferraris said. "The community has stepped up and helped us in quite a few ways."

The Ferraris' are among many who have lost their homes. In this case, it was their livelihoods as well-- they lost their family farm.

Now, it's a waiting game for the Ferraris'.

"My wife's still in there registering with FEMA," Ferraris said. "That's how this process goes, you have to wait for information to come out."

As the phone calls and paperwork begin for the Ferraris family, their hope is not lost. They plan to rebuild.

"I'm not the only one going through it," Ferraris said. "A lot of our neighbors lost their homes, we're just one of them. You can't look at the past, you look at the future and know that we're going to be back out there and we'll make it through."

The Local Assistance Center will be open from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M., seven days a week until further notice, serving residents and property owners as a "one-stop-shop" for local, state and federal recovery resources that may become available.