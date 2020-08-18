Loyalton Fire in Sierra County grows to more than 40,000 acres

The Loyalton Fire has been burning since August 14, prompting evacuations as it continues to grow in size.

LOYALTON, Calif. — A Sierra County wildfire continues to burn, growing more than 40,000 acres, as some evacuation orders are lifted.

The Loyalton Fire sparked on Friday, August 14 east of Loyalton and continues to burn north and east near the areas of Beckwourth Pass and Hallelujah Junction.

As of 9 a.m. Tuesday, the fire has burned 44,147 acres and is 30% contained.

Evacuations are still in place for several areas near the fire.

Mandatory Evacuations:

Balls Canyon Road, Long Valley Road and Copperfield

Advisory Evacuations:

Sierra Brooks (recently downgraded from a mandatory evacuation)

City of Loyalton and homes on the south side of Highway 49 west of Loyalton to Lombardi Point

Cold Springs and Bordertown

The portion of Highway 49 and 70 south to Loyalton and to the east side of Highway 49.

Previous evacuation orders in Lassen County have been lifted and residents are allowed to return to their homes.

Highway 70 remains open but drivers should note, the highway will be under an advisory as fire activity could cause it to close.