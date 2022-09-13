Mosquito Fire: 'All hands on deck' to protect Foresthill

Hundreds have evacuated the area but some have stayed behind and are watching the firefight from their property

FORESTHILL, Calif. — All hands were on deck after the Mosquito Fire kicked up Tuesday afternoon.

Flames ventured dangerously close to the town of Foresthill. The fire burned near a high school and destroyed cars and a different structure along Foresthill Road.

The Mosquito Fire jumped the American River and moved toward the northeast toward Foresthill. It's currently more than 50,000 acres in size with 25% containment.

"Crews did a tremendous job with all kinds of assets using firing operations, using engines, hand crews, dozers and aircraft to prevent this major destruction in this town," said Bud Englund, spokesperson for Cal Fire.

Smoke has also reduced visibility making the firefight more challenging. At least 25 structures burned previous to Tuesday night but that count could rise in the following days, officials say.

Hundreds have evacuated the area but some have stayed behind and are watching the firefight from their property, like Craig Hilt.

"Watch the fire for a little while, keep an eye on it and try and see what to do," Hilt said.

He's paying close attention to the fire and says he's ready to go in a moment's notice, but hopes he doesn't have to. He's one of at least 90 people in Placer County who officials say have refused to evacuate.

Nonetheless, he's offering thanks tonight as hundred of firefighters work to protect his community.

"The work everybody is doing, it's fantastic. Everybody, it's just nonstop. Everybody is coming in and it's funny how it's this big effort, everybody comes together and puts this big fire out," Hilt said.

