Mosquito Fire Latest | Tuesday's Evacuations, Maps, Updates

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire in the foothills east of Sacramento has burned 48,700 acres as of Cal Fire's most recent update Monday. Officials confirmed that 25 homes have been destroyed in the fire along with 21 minor structures.

The latest National Fire Situational Awareness map shows the fire moving to the east. It is 16% contained.

More than 5,800 structures in Placer and El Dorado counties were under threat and some 11,000 residents of communities including Foresthill, Volcanoville and Georgetown are under evacuation orders.

Fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangburn said an increase in winds and airflow Tuesday and Wednesday is good for residents in Foresthill, Volcanoville and Quintette, but it could also lead to an uptick in fire behavior.

The Mosquito Fire’s cause is under investigation. Pacific Gas & Electric said unspecified “electrical activity” occurred close in time to the report of the fire on Tuesday.

Live Evacuation Maps

Placer County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

El Dorado County Sheriff's Office evacuation map (You need to click the "I Understand" box to use the map):

Evacuation Centers

Evacuation centers:

Rocklin: Sierra College at 5100 Sierra College Blvd

Cameron Park: Cameron Park Services District at 2502 Country Club Drive Overnight shelter, meals, showers, limited health services, and parking for trailers will be provided. Animals in crates and carriers will be accepted.

Placerville: Green Valley Community Church at 3500 Missouri Flat Rd. No Large animals or no birds. Limited RV parking and no hookups



For large and small animals:

Nevada County Fairgrounds on 11228 McCourtney Road, in Grass Valley Check-in at Gate 8

Placer County Animal Services Center at 11232 B Avenue in Auburn No birds/chickens due to avian flu

El Dorado County Animal Shelter 6435 Capitol Avenue, Diamond Springs

Rancho Murieta Equestrian Center, 7200 Lone Pine Dr, Rancho Murieta Must call first: (916) 985-7334

Large animals only: Flying M Ranch, 82 Carefree Way, Oroville

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load):

Road Closures

For a Waze map with current road closures, click here.

