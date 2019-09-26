BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continued Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) on Wednesday, leaving at least 19 schools in the dark.
The schools forced to close because of the outages were in Butte, Nevada, and Yuba counties.
All schools within the Paradise Unified School District closed. Other schools within Butte County that closed include:
- Ophir Elementary School
- Berry Creek Elementary
- Bangor Elementary School District
- Paradise High School
- Ridgeview High School
- Honey Run Academy
- Cedarwood Elementary School
- Pineridge Elementary School
- Paradise Intermediate School
Five schools closed in Yuba County, keeping nearly 700 students at home. The schools that closed include:
- Dobbins elementary
- Browns Valley Elementary
- Foothill Intermediate
- Loma Rica Elementary
- Yuba Feather Elementary
- Spring Valley School
The schools that closed in Nevada County include:
- Nevada City School of the Arts
- Chicago Park
- Union Hill
- Penn Valley
PG&E has 52 personnel and two helicopters inspecting powerlines in the North Bay. 252 personnel and 24 helicopters are inspecting in the Sierra Foothill region.
