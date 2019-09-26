BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. — The Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) continued Public Safety Power Shutoffs (PSPS) on Wednesday, leaving at least 19 schools in the dark.

The schools forced to close because of the outages were in Butte, Nevada, and Yuba counties.

All schools within the Paradise Unified School District closed. Other schools within Butte County that closed include:

Ophir Elementary School

Berry Creek Elementary

Bangor Elementary School District

Paradise High School

Ridgeview High School

Honey Run Academy

Cedarwood Elementary School

Pineridge Elementary School

Paradise Intermediate School



Five schools closed in Yuba County, keeping nearly 700 students at home. The schools that closed include:

Dobbins elementary

Browns Valley Elementary

Foothill Intermediate

Loma Rica Elementary

Yuba Feather Elementary

Spring Valley School

The schools that closed in Nevada County include:

Nevada City School of the Arts

Chicago Park

Union Hill

Penn Valley

PG&E has 52 personnel and two helicopters inspecting powerlines in the North Bay. 252 personnel and 24 helicopters are inspecting in the Sierra Foothill region.

