Photos and videos of the devastation from the Caldor Fire

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire officials have ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive fire roars through forests southwest of the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line.
Several communities south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate Sunday afternoon and then residents on the south and southwest shore of the lake were warned to be ready to evacuate if ordered.
The community of Meyers, south of the city of South Lake Tahoe, was among those evacuated. Fire spokesman Keith Wade says many people had apparently already left, probably because of the terrible smoke.
RELATED: How to help Caldor Fire survivors
Read more from Associated Press HERE.
According to the latest CalFire update, the Caldor Fire has decreased in containment, going from 19% contained to 14% contained. The acres burned have rapidly increased, totaling 177,260 acres.
There have been three first responder injuries and two civilian injuries reported. 20,414 structures have been threatened including 472 single residences that have been destroyed.
Read more HERE for evacuations, maps and orders.
Gallery: Caldor Fire smoke, flames, and destruction
ABC10's Luke Cleary covering the damage made in the Sierra Tahoe area
ABC10's Tracy Humphrey was live on Facebook, covering the Caldor Fire
ABC10's Van Tieu captures a bus transporting patients from Barton Memorial due to evacuations from the Caldor Fire.
ABC10'S John Bartell was live on Facebook in Echo Lake covering the Caldor Fire
Pictures and videos from users