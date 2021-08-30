x
Wildfire

Photos and videos of the devastation from the Caldor Fire

From crews on the front line, to journalists, and even residents, the stunning images offer a glimpse into the devastation, fear, and loss from the Caldor Fire.

EL DORADO COUNTY, Calif. — Fire officials have ordered more evacuations near Lake Tahoe and told other residents to be ready to leave as a destructive fire roars through forests southwest of the alpine lake straddling the California-Nevada state line.

Several communities south of the lake were abruptly ordered to evacuate Sunday afternoon and then residents on the south and southwest shore of the lake were warned to be ready to evacuate if ordered. 

The community of Meyers, south of the city of South Lake Tahoe, was among those evacuated. Fire spokesman Keith Wade says many people had apparently already left, probably because of the terrible smoke.

RELATED: How to help Caldor Fire survivors

Read more from Associated Press HERE.

According to the latest CalFire update, the Caldor Fire has decreased in containment, going from 19% contained to 14% contained. The acres burned have rapidly increased, totaling 177,260 acres. 

There have been three first responder injuries and two civilian injuries reported. 20,414 structures have been threatened including 472 single residences that have been destroyed. 

Read more HERE for evacuations, maps and orders.

RELATED: Red Flag Warning issued for area of Caldor Fire

Gallery: Caldor Fire smoke, flames, and destruction

AP
A chimney is left standing after a property was destroyed by the Caldor Fire in Grizzly Flats, Calif., on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

ABC10's Luke Cleary covering the damage made in the Sierra Tahoe area

ABC10's Tracy Humphrey was live on Facebook, covering the Caldor Fire

The #CaldorFire has made it to the top of the Tahoe Basin. Here at Echo Summit there are several spot fires behind me. Winds will pick up later today and this fire is expected to TAKE OFF!! Please if you are in the evacuation warning area….. have a plan in place. High winds are expected from 2pm today until 11pm Tuesday night. STAY SAFE. ABC10

Posted by Tracy Humphrey on Monday, August 30, 2021

Major traffic in Tahoe Boulevard as evacuation orders go into effect. ABC10

Posted by Tracy Humphrey on Monday, August 30, 2021

ABC10's Van Tieu captures a bus transporting patients from Barton Memorial due to evacuations from the Caldor Fire.

Credit: Van Tieu ABC10

ABC10'S John Bartell was live on Facebook in Echo Lake covering the Caldor Fire

Pictures and videos from users 