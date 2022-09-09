Fire crews prepare for overnight battle against Mosquito Fire

Fire crews are working ahead as the fire continues with its unpredictable behavior by clearing brush and timer, digging fire breaks and laying down hoses.

FORESTHILL, Calif. — The Mosquito Fire is now over 29,000 acres large, causing low air quality and visibility. Fire crews on are prepared for another long night of fire watch to protect threatened communities like Foresthill.

Foresthill resident James Lowery saw the flames.

"They [flames] were literally two to 300 feet nearly above the trees and that was being 200, 300 yards back from they were at," said Lowery.

The erratic fire began inching dangerously close to the heart of Foresthill overnight.

Dozer lines managed to stop the fire from spreading further up Mosquito Ridge Road.

Fire crews are working ahead as the fire continues with its unpredictable behavior by clearing brush and timer, digging fire breaks and laying down hoses.

"Today, fire crews are really working to build and improve containment lines as well as propping and defending structures that are on the perimeter of the fire," said spokesman Chris Vestal.

Evacuation orders remain in place. Fire officials stress the area must be clear for the safety of the public and fire crews.

Placer County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a 20 year old man in Todd Valley after he allegedly broke into empty homes. Police say extra patrols are in place.

Officers hope that offers a small sense of security to residents in an overall stressful situation.

It's uncertain how long evacuations will be in place.

