Evacuees returning home from California wildfires may be dealing with other threats

Getting the "OK" to return home can be exciting, but residents are asked to keep in mind the dangers.

CALIFORNIA, USA — Evacuation orders are slowly being lifted for the Oak Fire in Mariposa County, but as residents head home, there may be more concerns waiting at their doorsteps.

For those who are fortunate enough to head back to a standing residence, not everything might be business as usual.

"It is very important to understand that although the fire front may have passed, the area is still extremely dangerous," said Jonathan Pierce, Cal Fire's Oak Fire Incident Manager for Team 5.

Cal Fire is lifting evacuation orders for some residents in the Oak Fire, but there is a checklist of items residents should do when they arrive.

"Confirm that no power lines are down outside of your home, then check the home, for any gas leaks and make sure that you detect none, as well as your drinking water," Pierce said.

It’s advised to avoid drinking from faucets as chemicals or sewage could be seeping into water wells or piping. Once a professional is able to check on your water and utilities, you might get the OK.

“Everyone wants to head back to their properties to find out what I need to replace or rebuild” said evacuee Martin Gaut.

However, before any work can be done, Cal Fire said it’s imperative people make observations to their home and property.

"Look under places like your deck, your gutters, your attic, anywhere that you have wood outside the house or inside the house, look for sparks, flames or smoke and report it immediately" Pierce said.

If fire has moved through your area, consider you and your family’s safety.

"Any tall object is subject to falling over. The soil surfaces are weakened in fire areas, so anything standing can come down, anything uphill of you can come down - whether those are trees or rocks...," Pierce said.

Even if concerns aren’t immediate, it’s important to keep in mind the potential for debris flows and landslides during the rainy season. More tips on returning home after a wildfire can be found HERE.

