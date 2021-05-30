Man detained for questioning about fire started along American River Parkway in Sacramento

The fire started in the Lower American River Parkway, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento Fire Department is working on containing a large vegetation fire along the Lower American River Parkway. They said that forward progress has been stopped in a tweet.

The fire, which burned 21 acres, is along the river, across from Sutter Park in Sacramento. The fire burned along the trail near the Costco on the Expo Parkway. Smoke can be seen and smelled in Sacramento due to the fire.

The Sacramento Fire Department said in a tweet that they are using three-alarms worth of equipment and personnel to try to contain the fire.

A witness on scene told responding firefighters that a man on the trail set the fire. That person is being detained for questioning by Sacramento City Fire marshals, according to officials.

The Sacramento region is experiencing its first hear wave of 2021, with temperatures expected well over 100 and could reach 110, says ABC 10 meteorologist Tracy Humphrey.

Captain Keith Wade with the Sacramento Fire Department says conditions are hot and exceptionally dry, which are prime for fires to burn.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, Wade said.

Large vegetation fire near 361 ARP in the Lower American River Parkway. 3-alarms worth of equipment and personnel are working to contain this fire. pic.twitter.com/KcSOlrx6Fj — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) May 30, 2021

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, 2020 was one of the most severe fire seasons on record as 9,917 wildfires burned 4.2 million acres. Over 9,000 structures were destroyed, and 31 people (civilians and firefighters) were killed.

California also experienced its first "Gigafire" because of the August Complex Fire, burning over 1 million acres by itself. Four of California's top five largest wildfires in state history happened in 2020.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and know your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

Some counties use Nixle alerts to update residents on severe weather, wildfires, and other news. To sign up, visit www.nixle.com or text your zip code to 888777 to start receiving alerts.

PG&E customers can also subscribe to alerts via text, email, or phone call. If you're a PG&E customer, visit the Profile & Alerts section of your account to register.