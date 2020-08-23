Sheep Fire in Plumas County: Evacuations, maps, road closures

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Plumas County is triggering additional evacuations as fire crews continue their fight against the blaze.
The so-called Sheep Fire has burned 15,776 acres and prompted multiple evacuation orders in the area.
Fire crews have been working to secure the west flank of the fire and are also providing structure protection. Dry fuels, low humidities, and steep terrain are making the fire fight a challenging one.
Mandatory evacuation orders:
- The south side of Johnstonville Road from the Intersection at Hwy 36 and Hwy 395 North to Airport Road is under Mandatory Evacuation Order.
- Gem Drive, Pearl Circle, and all roads accessed by those roads are under Mandatory Evacuation Order
- Residences in the Susan Hills area from Gold Run Road to Bauer Rd and including Bauer Rd.
- Both sides of Gold Run Road from Richmond Road west to the end of Gold Run including Gunderson Road and Hidden Hills Drive.
- Amesbury Drive beginning at Gold Run Road and encompassing all roads south including Jura Road, Juro Road, Hill Creek Road and Morningstar Road.
- Residents along the south side of Richmond Road from Circle Drive to Deforest Drive and Wingfield Road from Richmond Road to Mountain Meadow Ranch but not including Mountain Meadow Ranch and all roads accessed by Wingfield Road to that point.
- Old Archery Road, Old Scotts Logging Road, Childrens Road, and Oak Mountain Drive.
- The south side of Richmond Road from Gold Run Road to Wingfield Road. This includes Circle Drive, Fairway Drive, Eagle Drive, Circle Court, OaksMountain Drive and the West Side of Wingfield Road, Haven Lane and Four Oaks Drive.
Evacuation warning
- Main Street Janesville from Highway 395 to Janesville Grade and all roads accessed by Main Street Janesville is under Evacuation Warning.
- Highway 36 from Harris Drive west to Devil’s Corral and all road accessed by Highway 36 are under Evacuation Warning.
- County Road A-1 to Lake Forest Estates and all roads accessed by A-1 to that point are under Evacuation Warning
Road Closures
- The Richmond Road closure from Gold Run Road to just east of Gem Drive.
- Forest Service road 29N03 near Roxie Peconom is closed at Hwy 36.
- Biz Johnson Trail remains closed through October 31.
- Highway 395 is closed at the intersection of Hwy 36 by Susanville Ford. The alternate route is County Road A-3 to Hwy 395 North.
