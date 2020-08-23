Sheep Fire in Plumas County: Evacuations, maps, road closures

PLUMAS COUNTY, Calif. — A wildfire in Plumas County is triggering additional evacuations as fire crews continue their fight against the blaze.

The so-called Sheep Fire has burned 15,776 acres and prompted multiple evacuation orders in the area.

Fire crews have been working to secure the west flank of the fire and are also providing structure protection. Dry fuels, low humidities, and steep terrain are making the fire fight a challenging one.