Wildfire forces evacuation, closed access to California lake

SHAVER LAKE, Calif. — A wildfire that broke out near Shaver Lake in the Sierra National Forest has prompted evacuation orders as authorities urged people seeking relief from the Labor Day weekend heat wave to stay away from the popular lake. The Fresno County sheriff's office urged people to cancel their plans to visit the lake 35 miles northeast of Fresno after announcing evacuation orders for a campsite and the Huntington Lake community. Authorities also shut the main highway to the lake to only allow access for emergency responders and evacuees. The fire broke out Friday evening and has burned at least 3 square miles with no containment.