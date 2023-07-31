York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve | Maps & Updates

The wildfire started on private land that is within the Mojave National Preserve. The cause remains under investigation.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A wildfire in San Bernardino County continues to burn within the Mojave National Preserve.

The so-called York Fire has grown to 77,000 acres as of July 31. It sparked on private land on July 28.

Crews are focusing on containment and suppression efforts with limited visibility due to thick smoke. While the fire's intensity and spread were relatively low the prior night, the smoke is hindering firefighting operations such as aerial support, ground crew movement and communication between units.

Fire Map

This map from the National Interagency Fire Center shows fire activity (this may take a few seconds to load).

WILDFIRE PREPS

According to Cal Fire, the 2022 fire season was quieter than previous years, but there were still several significant fires. January 2022 saw just one major incident with the Colorado Fire in Monterey County burning 687 acres. Fires picked up in May when the Lost Lake Fire burned through 5,856 acres. The largest fire in 2022, the Mosquito Fire, started in early September. It burned through more than 76,000 acres in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Overall, 331,360 acres burned in 2022 from 7,477 wildfires — well below the five-year average of 2.3 million acres. Over 870 structures were affected and nine people were killed, all civilians.

If you live in a wildfire-prone zone, Cal Fire suggests creating a defensible space around your home. Defensible space is an area around a building in which vegetation and other debris are completely cleared. At least 100 feet is recommended.

The Department of Homeland Security suggests assembling an emergency kit that has important documents, N95 respirator masks, and supplies to grab with you if you’re forced to leave at a moment’s notice. The agency also suggests signing up for local warning system notifications and knowing your community’s evacuation plans best to prepare yourself and your family in cases of wildfires.

