Woman dies after accident at Folsom Lake

According to California State Parks, the 23-year-old fell about 30 feet from a rope swing onto the shoreline

GRANITE BAY, Calif. — A woman died Saturday after an accident involving a rope swing at Folsom Lake.

According to a statement from California State Parks, rangers were notified a 23-year-old woman fell about 30 feet from a rope swing just north of Rattlesnake Bar and landed on the shoreline.

The statement says her friends took her to the boat ramp while a witness and off-duty doctor gave her CPR. She was taken by ambulance to Sutter Roseville where she died from her injuries.

KCRA in Sacramento identified the woman as Kathryn ‘Katie’ Hoedt. The station says she produced the 8 a.m. newscast.

ABC10 would like to offer its condolences to Hoedt's friends, family and colleagues at KCRA.