It happened Wednesday afternoon on Ramsgate Way in Rancho Cordova

Example video title will go here for this video

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway after a woman was killed in Rancho Cordova Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, it happened on Ramsgate Way and the victim was an 18-year-old woman. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

ABC10 has a crew on the way to the scene and this story will be updated as we learn more.