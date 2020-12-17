Arizona softball coach sentenced for sexually assaulting two minors from Yolo County

Buck Maldonado Thomas was convicted in October 2020 for crimes related to sexual assault of two Yolo County minors.

WOODLAND, Calif. — An Arizona softball coach who was convicted of sexually assaulting a minor in her Yolo County home has been sentenced to at least 37 years state prison.

According to a press release from the Yolo County District Attorney's office, Buck Maldonado Thomas, 43, was convicted of multiple crimes, including forcible sexual assault of a minor, first degree burglary, and sexual battery of a minor in October. His crimes spanned three states and included multiple victims.

Thomas's first victim came forward in November 2018 and told investigators that the softball coach, who her family had hired as a private hitting coach, had sexually assaulted her in her Yolo County home in July of that year. The victim and her family met Thomas at a softball tournament in Orange County.

West Sacramento Police Department reportedly opened an investigation and learned that there was a second victim in the county that had trained with Thomas in August 2018.

The investigation continued, revealing two more victims from Arizona and one from Nevada. For these individuals, much like those in Yolo County, Thomas had provided them with hitting instruction. Under that guise, Thomas sexually assaulted his victims. The three victims from Arizona and Nevada came forward after hearing about the case on the news and through friends in order to share their own stories of sexual abuse.

"The victims in this case came to court and testified to sexual assaults that happened to them, and their family members spoke with passion on their behalf at the sentencing hearing," District Attorney Jeff Reisig said in a statement. "We are grateful Judge Richardson recognized their courage for coming forward and imposed a lengthy sentence, providing justice for the victims.”

Thomas was sentenced to 37 years and 4 months to life in state prison on Thursday, Dec. 17. He will be required to register as a sex offender for life.