x
Woodland

1 dead after cars crash, catch fire in Woodland

The crash happened on College and Court streets, according to officials.

WOODLAND, Calif. — At least one person is dead after multiple cars crashed at a Woodland intersection, according to the Woodland Police Department.

Officials say the crash happened at the College and Court streets intersection and involved at least four cars, two of which caught fire. 

Officials say four ambulances have been called to the scene but could not say how many people were injured. 

People are advised to avoid the area and drivers should find alternative routes. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

