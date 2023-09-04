Beloved grandmother killed in Woodland crash had recently left Celebration of Life

"She was saying they were going to leave. They were going to come back. They were going to go to the movies."

WOODLAND, Calif. — The woman killed in a fiery Woodland crash involving a 13-year-old and a stolen car had recently attended a Celebration of Life for another longtime friend, her childhood friend told ABC10. Quita White never imagined she'd lose Tina Vital that same night.

"We're still in shock. We can't believe it. Cause we were sitting with her, talking to her," said White, as she recalled the hours before the crash.

Her family and friends were left mourning her death.

"She was saying they were going to leave. They were going to come back. They were going to go to the movies. They were going to freshen up. She was going to take the kids to the movies," said White.

Candles and balloons were left at the intersection of College and Court streets where the accident happened.

Lesley Herger says she attends the same church as Vital and said a prayer before the sermon.

"This has just affected our community greatly. It's a big loss. I'm a grandmother and a mother and so I hurt for her children and grandchildren. And I just wanted to show my respects," said Herger.

Family members say Vital's son, daughter, and granddaughter, who were also in the car, are still hospitalized. Their biggest hope is that they make it through.

"Just pray for the family and pray for all involved and bond together as a community, which Woodland can do, is capable of doing. We come from a good town full of good people, and I just want everyone to remember that," said Herger.

"Always hug and kiss your loved ones, forgive the ones that have hurt you, and spend as much time as you can, connected. And if you get mad, get over it and just tell them you forgive them. Cause we never know" added White.

Woodland police say the 13-year-old driver is in custody and will be booked into Yolo County Juvenile Hall. Police said there is a TikTok trend where teens steal cars, which they've dealt with before, but they can't say yet if that happened in this case.

