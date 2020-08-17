Over 15,000 people without power in Yuba City

PG&E reported thousands of people in the greater Sacramento region are without power as temperatures rise.

YUBA CITY, Calif — Many areas across Northern California are either under an excessive heat warning or a heat advisory, according to the National Weather Service.

Now, on top of that, nearly 15,000 PG&E customers are without power and possible ways to cool off in Yuba City, according to PG&E's outage map. PG&E customers could be homes or businesses in the area, impacting more than just 15,000 people.

Yuba City is not the only city in the greater Sacramento region experiencing a power outage. PG&E is investigating the cause of all current outages. Here is a list of some of the cities experiencing an outage as of 2 p.m.:

Yuba City - Outages started as early as 8 a.m., and roughly 15,309 customers were affected.

Newton - Outages started as early as 2:10 a.m., and roughly 1,125 customers were affected.

Rio Vista - Outages started as early as 6:10 a.m., and roughly 112 customers were affected.

Stockton - Outages started as early as 8 a.m., and roughly 46 customers were affected.

PG&E reports its outages on the company's outage map.

PG&E, along with other electric companies across the state, experienced outages over the weekend as the electrical grid was strained with more people using power as the temperatures rose.

SMUD customers also began experiencing power outages Monday. As of 2 p.m. just over 8,500 people are without power in Upper Land Park, downtown and South Natomas, according to SMUD's outage map. Nearly 400 more across Sac County are also without power.

Outages due to the heat and electricity needs are expected to last one to two hours, according to PG&E. The company plans to use social media or phone calls to alert customers of any rotating outages to come.

► RAIN OR SHINE? GET THE LATEST FORECAST IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD BY DOWNLOADING OUR APP:

►Get the forecast in your email! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter