Yuba County Jail inmate dead after medical emergency

Emergency treatment was initiated until paramedics arrived and transferred the man to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYSVILLE, Calif. — Officials are investigating after a 30-year-old Yuba County Jail inmate died from a medical emergency while in custody Wednesday.

Correctional deputies were told about an inmate suffering from a medical emergency around 5 p.m. Emergency treatment was initiated until paramedics arrived on scene and transferred the man to Adventist Health and Rideout in Marysville where he was pronounced dead, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Department.

The man had been in custody since his arrest in July. His name will be released once his next of kin is notified.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information can call the Yuba County Sheriff’s Department by calling (530) 749-7777.

Watch more from ABC10: Man killed in crash with Sacramento officer known to help those in need