Single-vehicle crash under investigation in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE, Calif. — Elk Grove Police Department closed a portion of Laguna Boulevard Wednesday night as they investigate a crash.
Few details surrounding the crash and what led up to it have been released at this time.
Police have only described the collision as a single-vehicle crash along Laguna Boulevard near Laguna Main Street. They've temporarily closed the roadway between Laguna Main and Haussman for the investigation.
It's not clear when the roadway will reopen. Police are advising people to take alternate routes through the area.
