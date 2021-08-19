Facebook launches virtual-reality work app

Workrooms lets people meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It's an app for Facebook's headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound.

WASHINGTON — Facebook is trying to pull in workplace users with a new virtual-reality app called Horizon Workrooms.

Workrooms lets people meet remotely in a virtual space populated by avatars. It's an app for Facebook's headset, which costs at least $300 and weighs a pound. People without a headset can join with a video call. Up to 50 people can be on the call, but only 16 can be in the VR space with avatars.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is a fan of the “metaverse,” a vague concept that encompasses augmented and virtual reality with new ways of connecting. He expects it to be the next stage of how people experience the internet.