'They are destroying the cultural heritage' | UC Davis professor says Ukraine's art history is in jeopardy

Meanwhile, thousands of miles away, a UC Davis professor is telling this story to her students.



"They are destroying the cultural heritage, trying to erase history, culture, and not just of their enemy, but their own," said Victoria Juharyan.



Juharyan's knowledge of Slavic art and literature is vast — her passion brighter than the colors on the paintbrush.



"One of the museums currently in jeopardy, as Kyiv is being bombed, is the following," said Juharyan. "It's called the Ukrainian 60s dissident movement Museum."



And her students, like Olya Agorov, absorb the strokes of knowledge and history.



"Behind me is an art installation that shows the destruction of art and literature," Agorov said.



She is half Russian. She says in times of chaos, it is imperative to create and express emotions.



"We have the ability to create so we should," she said.



The paintings being preserved represent the past — and protect freedoms.



"I think it's now more crucial than ever, to show and not to allow the invaders to rewrite history and to silence the voices that have already been silent way too many times," Juharyan said.