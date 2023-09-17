Nick Macy, Chris Rushing identified as pilots killed in Reno air race crash

Both pilots were described as expert pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 class.

RENO, Nev. — Nick Macy and Chris Rushing were identified as the two pilots who died in a Nevada plan crash Sunday, officials said.

The Reno Air Racing Association said both Macy and Rushing were expert pilots and Gold winners in the T-6 class. Macy piloted Six-Cat and Rushing flew Baron's Revenge.

ABC affiliated KABC reported that the two pilots were based out of California, with Rushing flying out of Van Nuys and Macy bassed in Tulelake in Siskiyou County.

No other injuries were reported.

“I am completely devastated and heartbroken today,” said Fred Telling, Chairman of the Reno Air Racing Association and President of the T-6 Class. “These two pilots weren’t just an integral part of the National Championship Air Race family, they were a part of my family. My heart goes out to their own families and to all of the spectators and fans who have so enthusiastically supported us this week.”

The Reno Air Racing Association said the planes collided at the conclusion of the T-6 Gold race around 2:15 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said they are cooperating with the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Aviation Administration and local authorities to identify the cause of the accident.

