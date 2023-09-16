Woman dies in crash on Interstate 5 in Stockton

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on northbound I-5 in Stockton, just south of Country Club Road.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — A woman died after crashing on Interstate 5 in Stockton Friday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:40 p.m. on northbound I-5 in Stockton, just south of Country Club Road.

The woman, 63 from Stockton, was driving a golden Cadillac sedan northbound I-5 at an unknown but "high rate of speed" in the left lane when she veered across all lanes of traffic and onto the east shoulder, according to CHP. She then veered left across all the lanes and crashed into a black Toyota Tundra and finally into a concrete bridge railing.

Officials say she was taken to the hospital but later died. The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash.

An investigation is ongoing and it is currently unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.