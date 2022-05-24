x
Pederson hits 3 HRs, drives in 8, Giants outslug Mets 13-12

Joc Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 in a wild game
Credit: AP
San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford celebrates with teammates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run against the New York Mets during the ninth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Tuesday, May 24, 2022. The Giants win 13-12. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Joc Pederson homered three times and drove in a career-high eight runs, including a tying single with two outs in the ninth inning, and the San Francisco Giants outslugged the New York Mets 13-12 in a wild game. 

Brandon Crawford hit a game-ending single off closer Edwin Díaz and the Giants - after blowing a late six-run lead - somehow recovered to pull off two improbable comebacks of their own. 

San Francisco squandered an 8-2 lead by giving up seven runs in the eighth to fall behind 11-8. Pederson tied it with a three-run homer in the bottom half, but the Giants trailed 12-11 going into the bottom of the ninth before rallying with two outs to end their five-game losing streak.

