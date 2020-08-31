x
California considers stripping badges from 'bad officers'

The measure would create a way to decertify officers found to have committed serious misconduct.
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Supporters of legislation allowing “bad officers” to be permanently stripped of their badges were twisting arms and calling out reluctant lawmakers as they struggled for votes on one of the year’s top policing reform bills.

The measure would create a way to decertify officers found to have committed serious misconduct.

It faced an uphill climb on Monday, the last day of the legislative session, because of objections from law enforcement organizations that the proposed system is biased and lacks basic due process protections.

It got a late boost from celebrity Kim Kardashian West, who tweeted that the measure is needed so officers are held accountable if they break the law.

