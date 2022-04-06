Placer County Election results: Where the races stand so far

The first wave of results is expected around 8:10 p.m. Tuesday night.

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Election night is finally here for Placer County, meaning many campaigns will be coming to a head.

Among the big races are contests that'll decide who will lead the Placer County Sheriff's Office and who will join the Board of Supervisors.

The semi-official results start getting posted around 8:10 p.m., just after polls close. These are the early votes that were cast by mail.

The remaining vote updates start around 9:30 p.m. New reports will be issued and posted around 30 minutes intervals until results are in from all precincts.

When all ballots turned in at the polls have been received from all precincts, an unofficial reports will be issued for the count.

To view the election results for Placer County, view the tracker below.

