Will the 2020 election affect gas prices?

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 93 million people have already voted in the 2020 election, shattering early voting records. The ABC10 traffic team was curious to find out of the election results would play a role in the price of gas.

"Joe Biden favors more environmental controls like emissions, alternative vehicle power like electricity and expanded tax credits for fuel-efficient vehicle owners. Under Biden, gas prices have a higher risk of being impacted. He may limit the scope of the oil industry down the road and whether or not, or how quickly, that happens is up for discussion," Patrick DeHaan, Head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, explained.

President Donald Trump, on the other hand, is less likely to add restrictions on the oil industry.

"President Trump's policies are less about the environment and more pro-business so he is likely to keep the status quo on the oil industry. Whether you view that as positive or negative, that will keep gasoline prices lower," DeHaan said.

Right now, the national average for a gallon of gas is $2.14 which is down 45 cents compared to 2019. California has tougher environmental standards and higher gas taxes compared to the majority of the country which is in part why people in California pay so much at the pump.

Sacramento: $3.15- down 4¢ compared to last week.

Stockton: $3.01- down 5¢ compared to last week

Modesto: $3.01- up almost 5¢ compared to last week

While the politics and viewpoints of the candidates can be a factor in gas prices, there are still other factors in the oil industry that determine the price of gas.